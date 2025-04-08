Littlehampton traveller camp: Video shows caravans leaving park after notice served by council amid police involvement
Caravans and motorhomes arrived at Rosemead Park on Sunday night (April 6).
Littlehampton Town Council, which owns the site, said: “There are currently 18 caravans/motorhomes parked at Rosemead Park.
“We are co-ordinating with the county council as well as Sussex Police on this matter.
“A notice will be served requiring them to vacate the land, and if they fail to comply, court proceedings will be initiated.
“We will continue to monitor the site in collaboration with Sussex Police.”
Arun District Council also issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon.
This read: “We have been informed of the presence of a number of caravans/motorhomes at Rosemead Park in Littlehampton.
“West Sussex County Council travellers team are also aware and they have provided advice and support to Littlehampton Town Council who own the land and are responsible for taking the appropriate action.”
Video footage, taken on Wednesday morning, showed the travellers leaving the park.