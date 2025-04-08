Littlehampton traveller camp: Video shows caravans leaving park after notice served by council amid police involvement

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 17:38 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 12:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A group of travellers have left a park in Littlehampton after being served a notice by the council.

Caravans and motorhomes arrived at Rosemead Park on Sunday night (April 6).

Littlehampton Town Council, which owns the site, said: “There are currently 18 caravans/motorhomes parked at Rosemead Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are co-ordinating with the county council as well as Sussex Police on this matter.

A group of travellers have left Rosemead Park in Littlehampton after being served a notice by the council. Photo: Eddie MitchellA group of travellers have left Rosemead Park in Littlehampton after being served a notice by the council. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
A group of travellers have left Rosemead Park in Littlehampton after being served a notice by the council. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“A notice will be served requiring them to vacate the land, and if they fail to comply, court proceedings will be initiated.

“We will continue to monitor the site in collaboration with Sussex Police.”

Arun District Council also issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This read: “We have been informed of the presence of a number of caravans/motorhomes at Rosemead Park in Littlehampton.

West Sussex County Council travellers team are also aware and they have provided advice and support to Littlehampton Town Council who own the land and are responsible for taking the appropriate action.”

Video footage, taken on Wednesday morning, showed the travellers leaving the park.

UPDATE: Travellers descend on Littlehampton supermarket car park after leaving council land

Related topics:Littlehampton Town CouncilSussex PoliceArun District CouncilWest Sussex County Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice