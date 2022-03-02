School uniform: Littlehampton uniform event makes successful move to Chilgrove House

The Littlehampton school uniform event has made a successful move to Chilgrove House Community Centre, having launched at Morrisons last summer.

By Elaine Hammond
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 10:33 am

The February half-term event proved popular, giving families in Wick the opportunity to get secondhand uniform for various schools in the area.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons in Littlehampton, launched the uniform swap in conjunction with Littlehampton town councillors.

The uniform event has moved to Chilgrove House in Wick, where the community engagement officers and community wardens are based

She said: “We had a really successful uniform event on February 22. Lots of families came to the new venue of Chilgrove House, kindly loaned to us by Arun District Council.

“Belinda Brighton, community engagement officer, is based there and was on hand to help and chat to the local residents, who thought the event was a great idea.”

The next uniform event, in the Easter holidays, will be expanded to include other children’s clothes, as well as uniform, and good-quality toys.

Alison said she was excited to be working with Belinda and senior community engagement project officer Sarah Smith, who are now based at Chilgrove House.

She added: “Having the uniform event based there is great as there are a lot of the community living nearby. People are asked to pay 50p an item if they can.”

