The moving ceremony in Littlehampton High Street

Members of the Littlehampton Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club met as usual on Saturday, September 10, but with the specific purpose in mind.

The club wanted to pay tribute to the Queen and at the same time show its support for the new King.

Ian Neville, chair of Littlehampton AFVBC, said: “The members met as usual but with a different purpose. On the day, a poem was read out, followed by The Last Post in memory of the late Queen, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Following the silence, the veterans in attendance publicly reaffirmed their oath of allegiance to His Majesty King Charles III, to be followed by a toast to our monarch, past and present.”

The club was launched in February 2018 to bring military personnel together and offer a place for veterans and serving members of the Armed Forces to gather and chat over a meal with like-minded people.

The idea came from Ian, who was in the Royal Engineers from the age of 16 but was medically discharged with arthritis in 1995.

The club is part of the national network of Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Clubs and since it launched, the team has been determined to make an impact. The core of its efforts is to bring fresh ideas and passion to its range of activities and through all of its endeavors, to display the conviction behind its beliefs.