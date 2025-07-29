Littlehampton Waterfront Festival draws the crowds

The event showcased a number of different activities which take place on the river, including dinghy sailing, yachts, hovercraft, powerboats, paddleboarding, jetskis and angling.

Littlehampton’s RNLI lifeboat crew was on hand for displays and demonstrations, while Sunday saw the lifeboat station’s annual open day.

Posting on Facebook on Sunday, a Littlehampton RNLI spokesperson said: “Thank you so much to everyone who attended our open day today, which was part of the Littlehampton Harbour Waterfront Festival. We absolutely loved meeting you all and we were overwhelmed by all your kind words, support and generosity! And a big shout out and thanks to our neighbours Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat Station for visiting!

“Please remember that our lifeboat station and shop are open daily throughout the summer from 10am to 4pm. Pop by and say hello!”

As well as there being plenty to see on the water, local clubs, businesses and organisations were represented along the riverfront throughout the weekend.

Littlehampton mayor Alan Butcher said: “The river is a huge part of the distinctive character of Littlehampton, and it was great to see it this weekend brought together with a wide cross-section of the community and visitors.

“From the races and displays on the water to the wide array of boats at the moorings and the nautical and community organisations with stalls along the riverside walk there was plenty to do and to see.

“There were sea shanties and of course the wonderful RNLI facilities opened up to the public. I even managed to get aboard the sorts of small boats that saved my grandfather at Dunkirk. I think our local councils and local people need to embrace our wonderful river and harbour ever more as a part of our history and a successful future for our town.”

1 . Littlehampton Waterfront Festival 2025 Littlehampton RNLI was on hand for the 2025 Waterfront Festival Photo: Littlehampton RNLI

2 . Littlehampton Waterfront Festival 2025 The annual waterfront festival celebrates all things nautical Photo: Nikki Jeffery/Littlehampton Gazette

3 . Littlehampton Waterfront Festival 2025 A Border Force vessel was among those at the event Photo: Cllr Alan Butcher