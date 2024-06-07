​​​Littlehampton Wave celebrates more than 20 years of Healthy Walks in Arun programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​Littlehampton Wave has celebrated more than 20 years of the Healthy Walks in Arun programme with One Big Walk, honouring the dedication of more than 700 monthly walkers and 36 volunteer walk leaders who take part 365 days a year.

The healthy communities team at the centre, managed by Freedom Leisure on behalf of Arun District Council, organised a special celebration walk along the seafront and greensward, with the walk leaders offering a short and a longer version to suit all ages and abilities.

The Healthy Walks in Arun programme has been a cherished community activity for more than 20 years and Freedom Leisure said that under its banner, it had blossomed into a vibrant and social walking group for the free monthly walks around the district's picturesque countryside and surrounding areas.

Charlotte Simpson, healthy communities manager, said the walks were more than just an opportunity to enjoy nature, they played a crucial role in combating social isolation, fostering long-term engagement and enhancing physical and mental well-being.