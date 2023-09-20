BREAKING
Littlehampton Women's Institute group celebrates sixth birthday with big party

​Last month, nearly 40 members of the Rusti-Belles WI group had a party by the beach in Littlehampton.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 20th Sep 2023, 12:14 BST
It was held to celebrate the group’s sixth birthday.

There were games, one involving radishes and another, spoons and pebbles.

There was also a quiz where teams had to locate various signs around the promenade.

Kate Pringle, group spokesperson, said: “A lot of birthday cake was consumed and a lovely evening was had by all.”

