Littlehampton Women's Institute group celebrates sixth birthday with big party
Last month, nearly 40 members of the Rusti-Belles WI group had a party by the beach in Littlehampton.
It was held to celebrate the group’s sixth birthday.
There were games, one involving radishes and another, spoons and pebbles.
There was also a quiz where teams had to locate various signs around the promenade.
Kate Pringle, group spokesperson, said: “A lot of birthday cake was consumed and a lovely evening was had by all.”