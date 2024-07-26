Earlier this year, Arun Youth Projects started a new project named AYP Connect at 2 High Street – the site previously occupied by retailer Game.

AYP works with young people, providing open access youth club sessions across Littlehampton, Rustington and Angmering.

The latest youth drop-in centre is open three afternoons a week, for young people aged 11-17 years old, on Tuesdays 3-7pm, Wednesdays 3-6pm, and Thursdays 3-6pm.

There is an Xbox, a wide range of games, a coffee machine, cold drinks and plenty of biscuits to ‘make everyone feel at home’. A Nintendo Switch was also donated by the Littlehampton Lions.

Youth service manager Matt Pollard explained: “It’s somewhere safe for young people to go, hang out after school, play Xbox, have some food and drink with us.

"I give full credit to young people giving me their dreams and visions and helping me support them to make it a reality.

"We want young people to know they can come and chill out and chat to youth workers. They can also just sit and watch but we want people to get involved.

"People told me we’d never get a drop-in centre for Littlehampton High Street and I took that as a challenge.

"A funding opportunity came up and we’ve been supported to get this open by young people themselves with their ideas and wishes.

"It was taken seriously by the government and we’ve got a big pot of money from a nice National Lottery grant.

"We are open until April 2026. We want this space used by young people even if it’s only for ten minutes whilst you wait for a train.

"You are welcome to come with your friends and bring someone new."

The site is run by three trained youth workers, who can also provide emotional support to children who are struggling at school.

Matt added: “I’ve worked in Littlehampton for 12 years. I’m really passionate about the area – I want it to have its own space for young people to call home in the town centre.

"There’s been some bad press about the youth and anti-social behaviour.

"Council worked with us on a lottery application – looking at what places were available to let and how much that would cost.

“We were successful in launching a two-year pilot – ten hours a week. The Game shop was here previously, which we knew young people knew of so it was familiar to them.

"We’ve had so much support from local businesses, who have donated furniture, food and drink so it’s been really good.

“The local church are supporting us too, bringing us plates and crockery. It’s the whole community working in partnership with everyone.

"We’ve noticed young people can’t access a youth club because there’s anxiety or fear. We hope people can come here, recognise who we are, build relationships and then come to a youth club we run in other areas.”

Eleven-year-old Ely was one of the first children to walk through the doors of the drop-in centre. He told the Worthing Herald how much fun he’s had playing Xbox and other games with new friends he’s met at the drop-in centre – whilst also having invaluable conversations with youth workers.

Matt said financial support is always welcomed from the community, via Arun Church, so more equipment and games can be bought for the children.

He added: “People just don’t know we exist but now people driving through can see us.

"The town council fund us with a pot of money – everything else we do is funding opportunities.

"This was aimed at reducing anti-social behaviour, offering young people a way out.

"We hear quite a lot that that good things don’t come from Littlehampton – negativity picked up by the children.

“We’d love to turn that around and show people what we’ve got, look what’s happening.”

