The founders of a Littlehampton project aimed at tackling youth violence are set to meet King Charles’ third Chaplain.

On behalf of the King, Reverend Canon Roger Hill will meet with Gary Hart and Poppy Gold – who run The Rock Community Group CIC’s Veteran’s Volunteer Service (VVS) – at the Tower of London next Monday (March 6).

Gary, an army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan – said the project was launched to tackle youth violence, which was ‘bubbling away in the Arun district’.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Not the first time a Poppy and a soldier has been seen at the tower but this time Gary and Poppy of The Veteran’s Volunteer Service are to meet their patron.”

During the meeting, they will; discuss the future of the VVS and the King’s Merit Award; consider a structure on tackling county lines and youth violence; talk about open veteran participation in the Royal Volunteer Service and broaden links to Royal support.

Gary and Poppy said: “Veterans have experience and skill-sets based on hearts and minds – this champions the shifting of extreme negative behaviour into positive change.

"This will stop young people becoming a mid-twenties adult with a criminal career.

"The King’s Merit Award would seek to get young people affected by negative behaviour (and therefore excluded from school) back into a learning environment.”

The programme sees military veterans share their trade knowledge with young people at a youth focus club

Youngsters ‘therefore can become a resilient member of the community’ and trained in, for example, knife trauma, de-escalation, and ‘blue light handovers’.

"Also, they can potentially become a self-empowered young person with trade and helpful skill-sets that can contribute to the community,” they said.

"These young people would be ambassadors for the VVS and will ultimately broaden our reach for all.”