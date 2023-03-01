On behalf of the King, Reverend Canon Roger Hill will meet with Gary Hart and Poppy Gold – who run The Rock Community Group CIC’s Veteran’s Volunteer Service (VVS) – at the Tower of London next Monday (March 6).
Gary, an army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan – said the project was launched to tackle youth violence, which was ‘bubbling away in the Arun district’.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “Not the first time a Poppy and a soldier has been seen at the tower but this time Gary and Poppy of The Veteran’s Volunteer Service are to meet their patron.”
During the meeting, they will; discuss the future of the VVS and the King’s Merit Award; consider a structure on tackling county lines and youth violence; talk about open veteran participation in the Royal Volunteer Service and broaden links to Royal support.
Gary and Poppy said: “Veterans have experience and skill-sets based on hearts and minds – this champions the shifting of extreme negative behaviour into positive change.
"This will stop young people becoming a mid-twenties adult with a criminal career.
"The King’s Merit Award would seek to get young people affected by negative behaviour (and therefore excluded from school) back into a learning environment.”
Youngsters ‘therefore can become a resilient member of the community’ and trained in, for example, knife trauma, de-escalation, and ‘blue light handovers’.
"Also, they can potentially become a self-empowered young person with trade and helpful skill-sets that can contribute to the community,” they said.