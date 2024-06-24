Littlehampton’s annual Armed Forces Day takes place this weekend – details and timings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Littlehampton’s annual Armed Forces Day event will return to the Seafront Greens on Saturday, between 10.30am and 5pm.

It is run as a partnership between Littlehampton Town Council and Harbour Park.

Paying tribute to the nation’s Armed Forces, past and present, this free action-packed event attracts visitors of all ages This year’s attractions include performances from the Imps Motorcycle Display Team, Rose and Thistle Pipe Band and the Silhouette Show as well as an Armoured Vehicles display and the Army Cadets KITCAR display.

Last year's Armed Forces Day parade. picture: Littlehampton Town Council

The event will feature a special performance from The Band and Bugles of the Rifles, alongside the Cadets Massed Band and the RAFA 381 Bognor Regis Choir. Military enthusiasts can enjoy an array of military vehicles including 26 tonne BARV which was used in the beaches of Normandy during the D-Day landings and static replica Spitfire both attractions have been sponsored by the East Preston and Kingston RBL.

There will also be vintage fire engines and a variety of exhibits and activities in the Littlehampton Museum tent.

Service’s charities and uniformed groups will be on hand to provide information about their services whilst giving you the chance to win prizes at their fundraising stalls. The event is in aid of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and a collection will be in place.

In addition to the range of establishments on the seafront, you’ll find on site street food vendors Happy Go Souvlaki, Dal Fuoco Pizza, Howie’s Coffee, Holy Guacamole and Nita’s Thai Food.