Littlehampton’s annual Armed Forces Day takes place this weekend – details and timings
It is run as a partnership between Littlehampton Town Council and Harbour Park.
Paying tribute to the nation’s Armed Forces, past and present, this free action-packed event attracts visitors of all ages This year’s attractions include performances from the Imps Motorcycle Display Team, Rose and Thistle Pipe Band and the Silhouette Show as well as an Armoured Vehicles display and the Army Cadets KITCAR display.
The event will feature a special performance from The Band and Bugles of the Rifles, alongside the Cadets Massed Band and the RAFA 381 Bognor Regis Choir. Military enthusiasts can enjoy an array of military vehicles including 26 tonne BARV which was used in the beaches of Normandy during the D-Day landings and static replica Spitfire both attractions have been sponsored by the East Preston and Kingston RBL.
There will also be vintage fire engines and a variety of exhibits and activities in the Littlehampton Museum tent.
Service’s charities and uniformed groups will be on hand to provide information about their services whilst giving you the chance to win prizes at their fundraising stalls. The event is in aid of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and a collection will be in place.
In addition to the range of establishments on the seafront, you’ll find on site street food vendors Happy Go Souvlaki, Dal Fuoco Pizza, Howie’s Coffee, Holy Guacamole and Nita’s Thai Food.
Speaking of the event, a Town Council spokesperson, said: “Armed Forces Day is a fantastic event which honours those who currently serve or have previously served our nation while also giving locals and tourists a fun day out. The event, supported by Harbour Park, highlights the incredible uniformed groups that make up our town, the services they offer and the importance of their existence. This year there are some new additions including the unmissable BARV which is a nice way to bring an element of D-Day to the event as 2024 marks the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings. This free event promises to be educational, reflective and entertaining, so don’t miss it! .”
