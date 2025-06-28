The free event pays tribute to the nation’s Armed Forces, past and present, with interactive displays and live entertainment.

Organised by Littlehampton Town Council in partnership with Harbour Park and the Kingston and East Preston Royal British Legion, the event kicked-off at 10.30am today (Saturday, June 28).

Chair of Littlehampton Town Council's Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy, said: “Armed Forces Day is a fantastic event which honours those who currently serve or have previously served our nation while also giving locals and tourists an exciting day out.

"The event highlights the incredible uniformed groups that make up our town, the services they offer and the importance of their existence.

"This year there are some thrilling additions and I am particularly looking forward to welcoming the Red Devils who last delighted the Littlehampton crowds in 2010. This free event promises to be educational, reflective and entertaining, so don’t miss it!”

See photos from the event below.

1 . Littlehampton's Armed Forces Day event returns - in pictures Photo from the event Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

2 . Littlehampton's Armed Forces Day event returns - in pictures Photo from the event Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

3 . Littlehampton's Armed Forces Day event returns - in pictures Photo from the event Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL