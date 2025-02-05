Littlehampton's lost restaurants are fondly remembered, from Mods meet-ups to fine fish

Mods from the 1960s used to meet at Clifton Restaurant in Littlehampton High Street, often popping in for a coffee and staying all day.

Owners Bill Watts and his son Paul were quite happy with the arrangement, because it gave the girls a safe place to go, rather than be on the streets.

There was a jukebox and a pool table, all part of the youth scene. The rockers went to the café next door but there was no real rivalry.

Bill had previously owned W. Watts grocery store, in High Street, but he moved to Australia with Paul in spring 1952 with the promise of a lucrative job. Fate played a hand and after only eight weeks, they moved back because the job offer fell through.

Paul and his wife Brenda went on to run the restaurant together for more than a decade. They always said they were destined to be together, thanks to family connections, and they were married for more than 60 years.

Littlehampton’s Royal Restaurant, in Pier Road, was small but perfectly formed, offering cosy yet contemporary surroundings in Pier Road.

Seafood was a key part of the menu and the fish platter was legendary, filled with calamari, salty whitebait, whole grilled sardine and king prawns.

Michael and Nancy Kavalieros ran the Royal for nine years, having moved to Littlehampton specifically to take over the restaurant. Michael had been a chef for many years and worked all over the West End.

When the couple were unable to buy the freehold, as they wanted, they moved to Middlesex - but not for long. As it happened, they were soon offered the opportunity to buy River Breeze restaurant, just down the road from the Royal, and they jumped at the chance, desperate to get back to Littlehampton.

They loved the river view and set about creating a restaurant that would be a meeting place for the locals, seven days a week. River Breeze became one of Littlehampton's most popular, long-standing restaurants.

Michael and Nancy ran it for 21 years until October 2021, when they took well-earned retirement. They made a lot of friends along the way, with many regulars, and customers were heartbroken when the news of the closure broke.

Nestled between Oscar’s Fish and Chips and what was The Nelson pub, the Royal Restaurant property has seen a number of guises over the years.

Nunu Miah opened Indian restaurant Raj Doot there in May 2011 with a flourish, raising around £900 for Breakthrough Breast Cancer by offering a free set meal in exchange for a donation to the charity.

Nunu, also known as Nanu, worked at the Bengal Tandoori Restaurant in East Preston for 21 years before setting up in business himself. He named the restaurant is named after his family’s business, which was based on Hayling Island but became a victim of the recession in the early 1990s.

Just a year later, Sue Parker and her daughter Vicky Palmer opened Tides Café there as a joint venture, having spoken about doing it for years.

They felt Littlehampton needed a place that was 'just a café' along the river, a place to go for a nice hot chocolate in the winter.

The two-floored café opened seven days a week and Sue and Vicky put their hearts and souls into the business but sadly, in January last year, it was announced the café would be closing for good due to ever-increasing costs.

The good news is that ​Rita’s Diner opened there in September 2024, relocating from smaller premises in Rope Walk. The American-style diner is run by Christine Coe and her daughter Ellie Coe, who have kitted it out with 1950s memorabilia on the walls, diner booths and a jukebox.

The nearby Harbour Lights Café is another great place to eat on the river but many will remember its previous incarnation, as part of the Look & Sea Centre.

With its prime location looking out over the River Arun, the evening bistro could not fail to impress. By day, the café was filled with day trippers but by night, Harbour Lights became an ambient dining room, with soft lighting, stunning artwork and friendly staff.

Main courses were just as they should be in such a venue, eating fish fresh from the water you could see through the window.

The popular café met a sorry end when the Look & Sea Centre closed in August 2018 but Harbour Lights was back less than a year later, having been taken over by entrepreneur Tom Barnes.

Misty’s Wine Bar, in Beach Road, Littlehampton, was a real part of the community and many remember happy evenings spent there with family and friends.

The food was second to none, delicious and beautifully presented, and the venue was kept spotlessly clean and very smart.

Just six months before it close, Trevor Coffey sent in a picture of a signboard outside saying 'Customers required no experience necessary'. He saw it as a great example of entrepreneurial spirit in difficult times.

Terry and Andrea Mills opened the bar and restaurant in 2005, on the site of their former cleaning supplies business. They called last orders for the final time on Saturday, September 19, 2009, a victim of the credit crunch.

The Fish Factory, in East Street, Littlehampton, closed at the end of February 2023. A sister restaurant to The Fish Factory in Worthing, it was a slice of seaside magic, with its opulent and comfortable surroundings as well as the cheerful, warm smiles from the staff who personally welcomed each guest through the doors.

The wonderful wave of aromas brought back childhood seaside memories and the generous portions kept that smile on the face. It was the ideal place for those looking for fish and chips with a touch of class but without a budget-busting cost.

The restaurant was replaced by The Menu two years ago, with dishes from Hungary and Romania among the extensive menu. Hungarian nationals Steve Kundi and Zsuzsi Polyak opened the new restaurant in May 2023, alongside head chef Balint Beledi.

1 . Clifton Restaurant Bill Watts, left, and his son Paul Watts outside the Clifton Restaurant in Littlehampton Photo: Ian Turner

2 . Clifton Restaurant Paul Watts at the Clifton Restaurant Photo: Ian Turner

3 . Royal Restaurant Royal Restaurant was in Pier Road, Littlehampton Photo: Malcolm McCluskey