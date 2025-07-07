Littlehampton’s most-expensive streets over five years revealed

The most-expensive streets in Littehampton over five years, according to HM Land Registry, have been revealed.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest-priced homes were located across Littlehampton postcodes.

It led them to put together a top-ten of the most-expensive streets in Littlehampton.

Postcode BN17 5DZ in Netley Court has the most expensive properties, with four properties sold for an average of £610,250. Coming in second place was River Road (BN17 5BZ), where three properties sold for an average of £590,666. In third spot was Peregrine Road, with the postcode BN17 6DT, which saw three properties sell for an average of £584,666.

An aerial view of Littlehampton. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

The top-five was completed by Hutchinson Close, BN16 3TZ, where five properties sold for an average of £580,800, and then BN17 5EY in Maltravers Drive, where three homes cost an average of £568,333.

The next five were Neptune Way, where four properties sold for an average of £525,000; West Head, where three homes sold for an average of £508,333; Southway, where nine properties sold for an average of £499,111; St Floras Road, where three properties sold for an average of £488,333; and Summerley Close, where three properties sold for an average of £481,666.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Shannon Close (BN17) sold for £823,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £50,000 and under on Winterton Lodge (BN17), Church Street (BN17) and St Catherines Court (BN17).”