Littlehampton’s most-expensive streets over five years revealed
Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest-priced homes were located across Littlehampton postcodes.
It led them to put together a top-ten of the most-expensive streets in Littlehampton.
Postcode BN17 5DZ in Netley Court has the most expensive properties, with four properties sold for an average of £610,250. Coming in second place was River Road (BN17 5BZ), where three properties sold for an average of £590,666. In third spot was Peregrine Road, with the postcode BN17 6DT, which saw three properties sell for an average of £584,666.
The top-five was completed by Hutchinson Close, BN16 3TZ, where five properties sold for an average of £580,800, and then BN17 5EY in Maltravers Drive, where three homes cost an average of £568,333.
The next five were Neptune Way, where four properties sold for an average of £525,000; West Head, where three homes sold for an average of £508,333; Southway, where nine properties sold for an average of £499,111; St Floras Road, where three properties sold for an average of £488,333; and Summerley Close, where three properties sold for an average of £481,666.
Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.
“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Shannon Close (BN17) sold for £823,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £50,000 and under on Winterton Lodge (BN17), Church Street (BN17) and St Catherines Court (BN17).”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.