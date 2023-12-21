A major milestone has been reached during works to replace a section of Littlehampton Harbour.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In January – during planned dredging of the entrance of Littlehampton Harbour – part of the wall on the west bank of the river ‘sustained significant damage’ that was ‘not repairable’.

Now, construction of the replacement 40-metre section of the failing West Works at the harbour entrance ‘has been completed within budget’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Littlehampton Harbour said, ‘despite the best attempts’ of Storm Ciaran and Debi to disrupt the original 12 week programme, the site was returned to the board ‘just five days behind schedule’.

Littlehampton’s West Beach was closed, at the mouth of River Arun, until further notice in January. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson said: “This completes phase one of the renewal scheme, which started in the spring of 2023 with the reconstruction of the western most groyne on West Beach and progressed in September to the replacement section of the West Works.

“The replacement section of wall has been designed by Royal Haskoning DHV with a life expectancy in excess of 50 years.

"Its construction included some 200 tons of concrete, 150 tons of steel and relied on extraordinary levels of skill and determination from the contractors Teignmouth Maritime Services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Littlehampton Harbour Board’s Chief Executive Office, Colin Monk, explained what this means for the project.

He said: “The completion of this first phase of the project confirms the Harbour Board’s capability to effectively deliver value for money major capital infrastructure programmes, in trying weather conditions, to protect the harbour and its users.