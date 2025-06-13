Live band playing on Bexhill seafront today

Spinning Jenny Band

The popular Spinning Jenny ceilidh dance band will be playing live on Bexhill seafront today (Friday June 13) as part of the Bexhill Festival of Music.

The band will be giving a performance at The Bexhill Heritage Coronation Bandstand, on De La Warr Parade, from 1pm – 3pm.

The performance includes toe-tapping tunes and a few popular songs. People are invited to come along, grab a drink and a snack from the Old Bathing Station and take a seat. It’s a free event.