Live music and more at Crimsham Farm this weekend

Taking place on Sunday (June 26) from 12pm to 6pm, ‘Crimfest’ will feature performances from local artists like Olivia Stevens and Co, The Hattie Band, and Willow Rose and Ollie Hite. There will also be a BBQ, and opportunities for animal handling.

Adult tickets cost £10 each, children’s tickets cost £5 and both are available from the Crimsham Farm website.

Organiser Shane Matthew, who also works on the farm, said he hopes a successful event will pave the way for a bigger, better ‘Crimfest’ in years to come.

Crimsham Farm is hosting a live event this weekend

"Hopefully this will pave the way for something more; something like a large-scale, three day event with live music, stalls, and more, all based around the farm. But before we do that I want to prove we can do it,” he said.

With strong ticket sales, and a lot of anticipation for Sunday’s event, they’ve already made a lot of headway. Mr Matthew said people are already asking when the next one will be.

"There’s been loads of anticipation. People are really excited and they’re all asking when the next one will be, so it doesn't get much better than that.”

All proceeds from the event will go directly to Crimsham Farm itself, which provides alternative education provision for children who struggle in traditional academic environments, providing valuable experience in animal handling, agriculture, horticulture and more.

The farm hosts workshops and activities all through the school holidays. To find out more and book, visit www.crimsham-farm.co.uk.