Live performance of The Snowman is highlight of Ashdown Forest Christmas calendar
The Ashdown Forest Foundation is staging the event on Sunday November 26 at the Ashdown Park Hotel and Country Club. Tickets are now available for the two shows, at 3.30pm and 7.30pm.
The internationally renowned string quartet Icon Strings will be joined by actor and narrator Sam Collings as they perform a live version of The Snowman followed by a selection of their most popular seasonal arrangements.
Robin St Clair Jones, Chair of The Ashdown Forest Foundation, said: "Following last year's sell-out performance of Vivaldi's 'Four Seasons', we are delighted to welcome back Icon Strings, accompanied this year by the acclaimed actor Samuel Collings. I am confident that the combination of The Snowman, a selection of joyful Christmas tunes and the beautiful location offered by Ashdown Park Hotel and Country Club is guaranteed to put the audience in the Christmas spirit.
"It is also a wonderful opportunity to raise funds to support and enhance the gem that is Ashdown Forest, protecting it for the next generation."
Tickets cost £30 per adult and £15 for under 16's and are available to buy online via Eventbrite or in person at the Forest Centre.
Leading Sussex solicitors Mayo Wynne Baxter is sponsoring this fundraising event. The Foundation also wants to thank the Ashdown Park Hotel and Country Club for hosting this special event in the marvellous surroundings of the former chapel. Thanks also to AVT Connect - based in Stone Street, Brighton - for providing audio-visual support.