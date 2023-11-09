BREAKING

Live performance of The Snowman is highlight of Ashdown Forest Christmas calendar

A live performance of The Snowman is one of the highlights of a wonderful Christmas celebration in aid of Ashdown Forest.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 9th Nov 2023, 10:50 GMT
The Icon StringsThe Icon Strings
The Icon Strings

The Ashdown Forest Foundation is staging the event on Sunday November 26 at the Ashdown Park Hotel and Country Club. Tickets are now available for the two shows, at 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

The internationally renowned string quartet Icon Strings will be joined by actor and narrator Sam Collings as they perform a live version of The Snowman followed by a selection of their most popular seasonal arrangements.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Robin St Clair Jones, Chair of The Ashdown Forest Foundation, said: "Following last year's sell-out performance of Vivaldi's 'Four Seasons', we are delighted to welcome back Icon Strings, accompanied this year by the acclaimed actor Samuel Collings. I am confident that the combination of The Snowman, a selection of joyful Christmas tunes and the beautiful location offered by Ashdown Park Hotel and Country Club is guaranteed to put the audience in the Christmas spirit.

Most Popular
Sam Collings will be narrating The SnowmanSam Collings will be narrating The Snowman
Sam Collings will be narrating The Snowman

"It is also a wonderful opportunity to raise funds to support and enhance the gem that is Ashdown Forest, protecting it for the next generation."

Tickets cost £30 per adult and £15 for under 16's and are available to buy online via Eventbrite or in person at the Forest Centre.

Tickets for the afternoon performance here and tickets for the evening performance here

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read? Sussex village hits out at water company during its bonfire celebrations

Leading Sussex solicitors Mayo Wynne Baxter is sponsoring this fundraising event. The Foundation also wants to thank the Ashdown Park Hotel and Country Club for hosting this special event in the marvellous surroundings of the former chapel. Thanks also to AVT Connect - based in Stone Street, Brighton - for providing audio-visual support.

Related topics:Tickets