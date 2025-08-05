Visitors enjoyed a pleasurable afternoon of entertainment on Saturday, August 2, browsing stalls of plants, crafts and bric-a-brac, admiring local craftsmanship and horticultural splendour, and testing their skills at traditional sideshows, with the uplifting sounds of Lancing Brass Band providing a joyful backdrop.

Children were delighted by Robbie the Magician’s engaging performance and this year saw the welcome return of the fun dog show, back for the first time in several years and warmly received by spectators.

Inside the Village Hall, the Miller Barn was bursting with colourful displays of flowers, fruit, vegetables and striking floral art. The Warren Room contained beautifully-presented cakes, preserves, breads and scones, alongside imaginative children’s entries, including miniature gardens and model animals cleverly crafted from fruit and vegetables. Handicraft and photography added further variety, offering plenty to admire.

Celia Buckley said: "The flower show and fête proved once again to be a highlight of the village calendar, celebrating local talent."

Show secretary Simon Smith thanked everyone for their hard work and commitment. He won the Jenkins Cup for fuchsias, British Fuchsia Society Crested Spoon, RHS Banksian Medal for most prize money in vegetables, fruit and flowers and Howard Challenge Cup for the gentleman winning most points in all classes.

Diana Buckley and Sarah Hill shared the Ladies’ Challenge Cup for the lady winning most points in all classes.

Other trophy winners were: John Frake, Hanson Challenge Cup for vegetables and fruit; John Cole and Simon Smith, Silver Challenge Bowl for flowers; Paige Joseph, Children’s Cup for child winning most points; Christina Goodwyn, Silver Salver for mixed produce and John Rankin Dahlia Cup for dahlias grown by a resident of East Preston or Kingston; Colin Crane, Ray Brown Memorial Shield for sweet peas and David Mackenzie Thorowgood Memorial Cup for sweet peas; John Cole, Beloe Cup for dahlias; Julie Knight, Cactus Cup for cactus or succulent; Sarah Hill, Floral Vase for floral arrangements and Behar Cup for best table decoration; Diana Buckley, Cookery Goblet for most points in cookery; Sue Spinner, Doris Jenkins Cup for chutney and Zoe Steel, Derek Silk Photography Cup for best photograph.

Worshipful Company of Gardeners Certificates went to Vanessa Lavender for best fruit exhibit, Christina Goodwyn for best flower and best vegetable, and Sarah Hill for best floral arrangement.

Other first prize winners were Liz Miles, Carol Longman, Ali Wilkinson, Wendy Yates, Valerie Sharp, Pauline McLelland, Yvonne Nicol, Beverley Wright, Wendy Baker, Nicola O’Brien, Helen Smith, Janine Nicholson, Margaret Haigh, Primrose Buckley, Celia Buckley, Sue Stoves-Clark, Joan Crane, Emily Wilkinson, Rosie O’Brien, Grace O’Brien, Terry Longman, Chris Snell, Peter Jenkins.

Visit the society’s website celiabuckley.wixsite.com/epkhs and Facebook page for information about other events in the calendar.

1 . Annual flower show and fête Winners of most points in all classes, Simon Smith, Diana Buckley and Sarah Hill Photo: Pat Langford

2 . Annual flower show and fête Show secretary Simon Smith receives the Howard Challenge Cup for the gentleman winning most points in all classes from chairman Chris Hill Photo: Pat Langford

3 . Annual flower show and fête Diana Buckley receives the Cookery Goblet for most points in cookery from chairman Chris Hill Photo: Pat Langford