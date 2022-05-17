"This was just off the scale."

The FA commemorated notable figures from every decade of the Emirates FA Cup’s rich history at its 150th anniversary final.

Icons at the anniversary including Gianfranco Zola, Bill Shankly and John Motson were celebrated during this season’s final between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Mark Gretton, 55, was given the once-in-a-lifetime chance to brush shoulders with some of the biggest names in football as he is a family friend of the descendants of Charles William Alcock — the competition founder.

Mark, pictured with legendary commentator John Motson, was invited to Wembley for a media day last Tuesday (May 10) before the FA Cup final itself on Saturday.

The great-great-granddaughter of Charles W. Alcock was unable to attend the event so handed the golden ticket to Mark — her friend of 15 years.

Mark, who found fame in 2020 after having 'Liverpool Premier League Champions 2019/20' permanently etched into his skin, was invited to Wembley for a media day last Tuesday (May 10) before the final itself on Saturday.

"I spent the morning with John Motson [iconic English football commentator].

"That was absolutely unbelievable. John was brilliant.

Mark met former Liverpool and England striker Emile Heskey at Wembley

"Everything in the last 50 years is stored away in his brain.

"He [recorded] a lovely message to my son. He was just a nice bloke."

Mark said he was taken on a tour of Wembley before walking through the tunnel, whilst crowd noise was played through a speaker.

Mark then watched the final from the Bobby Moore box on Saturday before walking down to the tunnel at half-time.

Mark found fame in 2020 after having 'Liverpool Premier League Champions 2019/20' permanently etched into his skin

"I'm coming back to earth now," he said on Monday, two days after he watched his favourite team, Liverpool lifted the trophy.

"It was amazing.

"As a football fan and a Liverpool fan to meet the people I met and do the things I did is surreal."

Mark said he enjoyed meeting legends of the game including Allan Clarke, Billy Bremner, Sammy Lee and Emile Heskey. He also got a signed message from Karen Gill, Bill Shankly's granddaughter.

"I was meeting players who played in the 1950 World Cup against Pele," he said.