Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minster - Lewes politicians call for general election

Ms Truss was urged to go by Tory MPs after her government was engulfed by political turmoil, following the ditching of most of her economic policies.

Following the news, Lewes Liberal Democrat candidate James MacCleary tweeted that the country now needed a general election.

Mr MacCleary said: “Liz Truss trashed our economy and has now resigned. But we don’t need another disastrous Conservative Prime Minister, we need a #GeneralElection.

Liz Truss has resigned as UK Prime Minister after 45 days in the job

"Conservative MPs must now do their patriotic duty, put the country first and give the people a say.”

Ms Truss’s tenure of 44 days is the shortest of any PM in history and the 47-year-old said a successor would be elected in a Tory leadership contest next week.

In a speech outside Downing Street, Ms Truss said the Conservative Party had elected her on a mandate to cut taxes and boost economic growth.

Ms Truss said: "I recognise that I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."

Following the speech, the Lewes Labour Party re-tweeted the Trades Union Congress’s post calling for a general election.

Emily O'Brien, Green Party Parliamentary spokesperson and Lewes District councillor, tweeted: “Surely Conservative MPs are going to demand a general election, not a coronation?

“If they won't, surely the people will - see you on the streets.”

Ms Truss’ departure follows yesterday’s chaotic scenes at the Houses of Parliament, where Conservative MPs claimed they were ‘bullied and manhandled’ into backing Ms Truss in a vote on fracking and home secretary Suella Braverman resigned from her post as home secretary.

Conservative MP Charles Walker described the chaos around the Commons vote on banning fracking as a "shambles and a disgrace".

Mr Walker told BBC News: “We’ve had some pretty tough moment, especially around Brexit, but I've never seen anything like I've seen tonight.

"All those people that put Liz Truss in No 10, I hope it was worth it.”