Local artist hails “great opportunity” offered by Maybugs in Eastbourne

A local artist has hailed the opening of a local artisan market at Maybugs in Eastbourne as a ‘great opportunity’.

The Maybugs gift shop in Eastbourne has opened a local artisan market on the first floor of their Terminus Road store, featuring various Sussex based producers and products.

Greg Rose, co-owner of Maybugs said: “I want to try to make it easier for local companies to get their products in front of customers by providing a free space which is a step up from your normal craft market.

“We hope that over time, The Market will become the go-to place for locals and visitors alike when seeking out something different, and those who want to support the local economy.”

A local artist has hailed the opening of a local artisan market at Maybugs in Eastbourne as a ‘great opportunity’. Picture: Phil Hall

One of those to take advantage of this opportunity is Eastbourne based artist James Davies who specialises in pastel portraits of pets and animals.

James said: “Most of my commissioned work has come from word of mouth and recommendations, largely through people sharing my animal portraits on social media, which has made me think about making this my full-time profession.

"So, a two-week residency at the Maybugs Market is a great opportunity to dip my toe in the retail waters and see if there is a market for my animal portraits. I’m very grateful to Maybugs and look forward to welcoming anyone interested in my work.”