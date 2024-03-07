Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wylands Farm, at Powdermill Lane in Battle, is part of the rapidly developing The Family Parks Group.

The Group owns 11 holiday parks and farms across the UK, including Wylands, Ferryfields at Winchelsea and Sharnfold at Stone Cross.

Wylands will be working with Charity for Kids, with provides help for disabled, sick and terminally ill children, and their families, across Hastings and Rother. It was set up in 2011.

Donna Bull from Wylands said: "The Family Parks Group prides itself on being able to support its local communities. Here at Wylands, our staff are amazed at the fantastic work Charity for Kids does, making a real difference to families locally when they most need support.

"It provides specialised equipment that is either not available via the NHS or is very expensive. It is run entirely by volunteers and its mission is making a difference. And that's what everyone at Wylands wants to do during 2024 - make a difference and help local families through Charity for Kids. We will be organising a number of fundraising events, and we will be asking local people to come along and show their support as well."