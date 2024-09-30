Local author has novel published inspired by her love of the theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Elizabeth Muir-Lewis from Sussex has had a novel about an actor published by New Author Publishing.

Elizabeth who is an accomplished opera singer says that it was her love of the arts that inspired her to write the book.

“They say write what you know. Well that's music for me. But the main character in Vindication is an actor. But of course the life of an actor is not so different to that of a singer.”

Vindication tells the story of a young man who suffers a false allegation and is vindicated when the truth comes out and he is acquitted. The man later goes on to become a successful actor. The story is about how he copes with the emotional side to the challenges that are happening to him.

Elizabeth Muir-Lewis

Kimberly Charlotte from New Author Publishing says that it was the unique plot that made them want to publish the book. “There really isn’t another story out there that has this sort of narrative.”

When asked how she found the process of writing her book Elizabeth says that it was hard but she succeeded with help from her husband.

“It was a long sometimes painful journey. My husband must have read copious draughts. But eventually I like to think I have succeeded. Story telling is so exciting and rewarding I hope the readers feel the same way.”

Vindication is available for sale now from Amazon and local book shops.