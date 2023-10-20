Local boy wins place in prestigious National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain
and live on Freeview channel 276
Flute player Isaac Skey, 16, of Haywards Heath has been awarded a place in the worlds greatest orchestra for teenagers, The National Youth Orchestra (NYO). He is one of 158 musicians across the entire country who has been selected to play in the national team and is delighted to be representing Mid Sussex this year.
NYO will come together through their love of music, commitment and talents in a cutting edge orchestra that aims to speak to their generation. They will become inspirational change makers, through performance, sharing and exchanging skills and will play our part in shaping the future of orchestral music.
In 2024 the orchestra will in perform three concert tours across the country, from Liverpool to London, Saffron Walden to Manchester and will share their love of music with other young people and audiences. Every musician in the orchestra also plays a role encouraging, supporting and championing their peers. Throughout the year they will work with over 1,000 musicians through NYO Inspire and reach many more teenagers through NYO open projects with partners across the music education sector.
This follows a special year for Isaac, who attends the Royal College of Music Junior department on Saturdays, who in 2022 won through to the televised Woodwind category final of the BBC Young Musician of the year competition.