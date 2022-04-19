Local charity makes £5k donation to greenhouse restoration project

Hastings Round Table members have donated £5,000 to the Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group for the scheme to put concrete floor tiles in the 1930s structure.

The temporary flooring in the greenhouse off St Helens Road will be removed and, with the help of a £10,000 grant from the National Lottery, will be replaced to make the surface safer for volunteers and visitors.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Round Table chairman Paul Wilson said the money was raised by the Hastings Beer and Music Festival, which is organised by members.

Greenhouse group treasurer Ann Hodkinson receives the £5,000 cheque from Hastings Round Table vice-chairman Rob Lee, accompanied by Round Table and greenhouse group members. SUS-220419-161940001

He added: “The profits go to good causes. We look at all the requests we receive to see how many causes will benefit. This satisfies the community criteria that we have.

“I have never been here before; it is lovely to come and see it. We will be able to see the work both before and after.

“We have a number of young people among us and it will be lovely to see our children come and use this space.”

Greenhouse group chairman Linda Pearson said: “This is a really important local donation. We all feel really delighted that the Round Table has decided to support this restoration project.”

Hastings Round Table member Mike Benton, with Reuben Wilson, aged five; Round Table chairman Paul Wilson; Greenhouse group treasurer. SUS-220419-162039001

She added that reinforced glass, supplied by Croft Glass, will be fitted to the roof and side panels, with zinc and insulation boards to be installed on the roof of the learning area to reduce heat.

The group plans to install roof solar panels in future.

The group, which is a registered charity, launched Let’s Raise the Roof, a fund-raising campaign in 2020 to fully restore the greenhouse.

Volunteers will be selling plants and accepting plant donations when they run a stall to coincide with the crowning of the town’s May Queen in the park on Sunday, May 8, from 1pm to 4pm. The stall will be near the bandstand.

Greenhouse group chairman Linda Pearson shows Hastings Round Table vice-chairman Rob Lee, around the greenhouse with greenhouse group secretary. SUS-220419-162010001

More news: