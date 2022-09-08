Local companies support Home-Start Chichester and District garden make-over
Three local companies have come together to support Home-Start Chichester and District start theirgarden make-over.
Volunteers from the Rathbones Group and Irwin Mitchell Solicitors came together to give the outdoor space some much needed TLC.
In addition, Knight Fencing donated a brand-new garden bench to enhance the space.
Lois Rowlands, Manager of Home-Start Chichester and District was grateful for the support.
She said: “Much of our funding is focused on delivering key support to children and families across the district so it can be hard to justify funds for other projects.
"We’re so grateful to our volunteers and the donation we received, outdoor spaces are key to mental and physical wellbeing; this support means our families
will be able to enjoy the garden whilst receiving our care.”
Home-Start Chichester and District is a local charity which has provided invaluable support and friendship to families in the area since 2008 and has achieved positive outcomes for hundreds of families living in the community.