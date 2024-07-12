Local dancers set to shine at Disneyland Paris: DFF Dance School triumphs
The girls, ranging in age from 11 to 19, have shown exceptional commitment to their craft, dedicating countless hours to rehearsals and performances whilst balancing their efforts with school commitments, examinations, other activities and several high-profile dance showcases including a standout performance at the Windmill Theatre and the Chance to Dance show at the Hawth Theatre.
"This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our dancers," expressed Caro Anderson, founder and principal of DFF Dance School. "They have demonstrated incredible perseverance and passion throughout this journey. It's not just about dance; it's about learning discipline, teamwork, and the rewards of hard work."
The journey to Disneyland Paris has been made possible through the generous support of local businesses and community members who have rallied behind the dancers.
"We are immensely grateful to all the businesses and individuals who have supported us. Their contributions have been instrumental in making this dream a reality for our girls."
Among the notable supporters are:
-
Fishers Farm Park, Slinfold Golf and Country Club, Stopham Vinyard, Hennings Wine, Hepworth Brewery, Amberley Museum, The Card Shop Storrington, MJ Suter Butchers Storrington, Barns Green Players, Trish and Alan Watkins – all gave generous raffle prizes
-
Tesco Pulborough and Sainsburys Pulborough with tea, coffee, cakes and raffle prizes
-
St Mary’s CofE School Pulborough for the generous donation of their school hall for one of our fundraising events
-
Pulborough Village Market for donation of a stall at their upcoming event on Saturday 27th July
Everyone’s generosity has played a vital role in ensuring that the dancers can focus on their performance without financial worries.
As the dancers gear up for their performance at the renowned theme park, the school has launched a final fundraising push to cover remaining expenses. Those interested in supporting their journey can contribute through their JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/DFFDisney
DFF Dance School, nestled in the heart of Pulborough, offers a wide range of dance classes catering to students from age 3 to adults. Specializing in ballet, tap, modern, acro and even adult stretch and tone classes, the school prides itself on fostering a nurturing environment where passion for dance meets professional training.
The upcoming performance at Disneyland Paris not only highlights the talent of these young dancers but also underscores the power of community support in nurturing and showcasing local talent on an international stage.
