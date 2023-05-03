Residents in the Lewes District will have the opportunity to go to the polls on May 4 to choose new councillors to represent them.

More than 100 district authorities across England are holding whole council elections this year, whereby all councillors will be standing to be elected for four years.

Lewes District Council is one of these authorities and will have 41 council seats – representing 21 wards – being contested on May 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Council is currently a hung one, with no one political party having overall control.

Lewes District Council is one of these authorities, and will have 41 council seats representing 21 wards being contested on May 4.

Control of the Cabinet is with a cooperative alliance of four parties, with Liberal Democrat councillor James MacCleary as leader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This alliance consists of the Green Party (eight councillors), the Liberal Democrats (nine councillors), Labour groups (four councillors) and a member from the Independent group.

The Conservatives currently have the most councillors from a single party (18) but have no ruling power in the Council Cabinet. However, the Tories are confident of changing this in this year’s election.

A spokesperson for the Lewes Conservatives said: “Lewes Conservatives promise a more efficiently-run district council under their leadership, and one focused on practical ideas for the environment rather than simply words.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Control of the Cabinet is with a cooperative alliance of four parties, with Liberal Democrat councillor James MacCleary as leader.

"They point to the fall in recycling rates under the coalition and its failure to produce a Local Plan, leading to a development free-for-all – key priorities which the Conservatives would tackle as a matter of urgency.

“Conservatives promise action in place of posturing if they retake control of the district. They say they would make better use of council assets and work for all residents, to reduce the burden on council tax payers. Conservatives also say they would address as a priority the decline in council services and response times to residents’ enquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, Councillor MacCleary believes residents in the district are ‘fed up of being forgotten’ by the Conservative government. He expects the party to lose council seats both in Lewes and across the country.

Councillor MacCleary said: "People here are utterly fed up with being forgotten by the Conservatives. We have spoken to thousands of people in Lewes, Seaford, Newhaven, Polegate and local villages in the last few weeks, and the message is crystal clear that they're demanding better.

The Green Party are also optimistic of performing well in the council elections, having won the popular vote in the 2019 election.

"People know Liberal Democrats are community champions that will stand up for our towns and villages. Whether it's prioritising the NHS, supporting people through the cost of living crisis or campaigning against the sewage being dumped in our seas and rivers, Liberal Democrats are on your side."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Green Party are also optimistic of performing well in the council elections, having won the popular vote in the 2019 election.

Councillor Emily O’Brien says the party is aiming to capitalise on what it calls a public ‘collapse in confidence’ in the Conservatives.

Councillor O’Brien said: “The local Green Party has enjoyed a surge in popularity in recent years and the last time District Council elections were held in 2019 we came second, with only the Conservatives in front.

"Since then, there has been collapse in confidence in the Conservatives, and in the May 2023 elections we are aiming to become the biggest party on Lewes District Council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents who are intending will need to show photographic ID to vote at this year’s local elections for the first time ever.

Voters are being urged to check they have an accepted form of ID before they arrive at the polling station.