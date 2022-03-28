Local family farm attraction has Easter Bunny Trail

The attraction, situated on Hailsham Road between Stone Cross and Eastbourne, determined to make it the most memorable Easter ever and provide great Easter themed value for money day out for all the family.

There will be a bumper Bunny Hunt Trail running from April 2 until April 18, open each day from 10am until 4pm. Children can also take part in an Easter craft activity and will be able to make an Easter mask and egg decoration in the Sussex Barn on selected dates.

Donna Bull, from owner Kent Entertainment Limited, said: “We are absolutely delighted that once again everyone will be able to enjoy Easter at Sharnfold Farm after what has been a tough two years for everyone. Our focus is to give everyone a top value for money day out.

Sharnfold Farm Easter Bunny Trail SUS-220328-120224001

“We genuinely believe we have so much to offer, and we are reaching out to the community to come and join us.

“Families are invited to join the Bunny Hunt which winds its way around our farm and woodland trail and is such fun. We know the children will just love searching out those elusive bunnies and hidden letters along the way.

“A prize awaits all children who successfully reveal the word and locate all the bunnies. There is plenty of fresh air and open space to explore in our beautiful natural surroundings.”

The farm also has numerous activity panels, three beautiful playhouses, and a play area for everyone to enjoy. And nothing says Easter quite like Spring lambs, and there is the chance to say hello to our fleecy young friends.

Sharnfold Farm has Easter fun for children SUS-220328-114418001

Donna said:”We cannot wait to see everyone down on the farm once again for some springtime fun and frolics.

Sharnfold also has a farm shop stocking local fresh produce and a popular Coffee Shop.

Admission to The Easter Bunny Trail is Child £3.95, Adults £2.50 per ticket plus booking fee) https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/288467703667

Craft Activity (Trail also included) April 9,10,14,15,16 bookable 30 minute slots Child £6.95, Adults £2.50 https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/288467703667

Advance Booking is highly recommended. For more information visit www.sharnfoldfarm.co.uk.

