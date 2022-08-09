Local father and daughter cycle length of country to support Ukraine

Bexhill resident and former Army officer Peter Swanson and his daughter, Lucy Swanson-Zając took on the long ride to raise money for the local hardship fund in support of Ukrainians now resident in Bexhill.

Peter is aged 74 and Lucy, celebrated turning 50.

“We both feel very strongly about the terrible events in Ukraine which have forced so many Ukrainians to temporarily seek sanctuary, and are happy to do something to help relieve hardship for those who have moved here”. Says Peter. “ I know a little of Ukraine’s wonderful country and its people, as I cycled from Bucharest to Odesa 4 years ago.”

Peter and Lucy about to set off from Bexhill, pictured with some of the refugees they are supporting.

Peter has lived in Bexhill since in 2003 he completed 36 years’ service in the Queen’s Regiment and Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment. He is Honorary President of the Bexhill and District Veterans Association. Lucy lives with her husband in Dubai and is a school nurse.

Donations from well-wishers will go to the hardship fund run by The Bexhill Hub to Support Ukraine.

Bexhill Hub to Support Ukraine was launched on April 21st 2022 at a public meeting organised by Rother Voluntary Action, with the support of Bexhill Town Council, Beulah Baptist Church, and Churches Together in Bexhill. It is run by four volunteers, one of whom is Ukrainian and set up the Facebook page of the East Sussex Group for Homes for Ukraine Scheme for Hosts and Refugees.

Councillor Viv Taylor Gee, Coordinator of the Hub, said: “When you leave your husband and son behind in a war zone, and arrive with nothing but a small child, a small bag and some documents to a country where you don’t know the language or a single soul, you can feel