Local meditation teacher to do 1000 days of meditation for charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
His goal is to raise £2,000 for the mental health charity, while promoting daily meditation and making known the incredible science behind this millennia-old discipline.
Ross is already over 250 days through his challenge, and this streak will take him to Saturday 2nd May 2026. He’s fully aware of the challenge involved, and says that meditation asks us to sit with ourselves, remain fully awake and attentive, and optimally process whatever comes up. “I’m doing this to inspire people and raise awareness about the power of meditation. It continues to transform my life in surprising ways.”
First-rate scientific research has shown that meditation brings a range of benefits for mental health, is effective against anxiety, depression and chronic pain, and influences our body and brain in remarkable ways.
West Sussex Mind is a local charity that supports people of all ages with mental-health challenges, trains professionals, carers and parents, and has a bank of online resources. It’s Ross’ chosen charity because of his experience with mental-health challenges and the benefits his meditation practice has brought to him and his students.
Ross is a double-certified meditation teacher with nearly a decade of meditation experience. He leads the Meditation Tribe in Chichester and Southsea, a weekly class for staff at The University of Chichester, and runs deep-psychology.com and the Deep Psychology podcast.