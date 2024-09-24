Local NHS pharmacist and mum of two reaches finals of Miss Great Britain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fresh from her success at UK's National Miss, local NHS Pharmacist and mum of two Emily Bond has made it to the finals of Miss Great Britain, Britain's longest running beauty pageant.

The ex-Helenswood student has raised over £500 so far from the sale of her 2025 charity calendar in aid of Wellbeing of Women (Home - Wellbeing of Women) and hasn't stopped there.

Her next charitable endeavour centres around a walking app pilot that she hopes users all over the country will be able to generate steps for cash and donate the proceeds to the Miss GB charities Cancer Research UK and Alex's Wish: Cure Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Emily is appealing for your help in the Public Vote and would appreciate the support of Hastings and St Leonards residents to vote for her to win this award. You can do so here: pageantplanet.com/profile/emily-bond?role=Contestant

Emily's Voting campaign

'I'd love to have the backing of my local community and really showcase how I can make a difference via the Public Choice Award,' said Emily.

'The walking app project has been really close to my heart, especially with the cost of living crisis, it means people can donate to charity for zero cost whilst getting fit and improving their own mental health.'

The 42 year old has also set up a social platform www.projectsnowdrop.co.uk to support women who might be struggling with challenges such as divorce, menopause, contraception or low self esteem.