Local people invited to design image for next year's Hastings Jack in the Green

Sonja Hulson, of Hastings Jack in the Green, said: “We’re looking ahead to Jack in the Green 2026 and for an image for our publicity and merchandise. We decided that this year we would open it wider and invite anyone with a great idea to submit it to us. “The design features on our printed programme, posters and merchandise (hoodies, t-shirts, badges etc) so needs to be something that's visually quite striking. In the past it has often been the Jack, or a foliate face, though it has also featured sweeps and other characters that feature in the procession. “There's some information about the history of Hastings Traditional Jack in the Green and the key characters at www.hastingstraditionaljackinthegreen.co.uk/about “As you will probably know, Jack in the Green is run entirely by volunteers who work throughout the year to make the event happen. In the past committee members and others close to the event have put together designs. Although we can't pay a fee, we can offer a goodie bag of merchandise for the submission that is chosen, and can promote via our popular programme and social media which reaches thousands locally, nationally and worldwide. “The design can be simply an image, or it can include the wording "Hastings Traditional Jack in the Green" It should be in portrait format and no less than 300dpi “We welcome designs from absolutely everyone, including children - no age barriers - so please do pass this to anyone you think may be interested.