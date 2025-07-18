Local poet donates profits from book to charity

Jemia de Blondeville

Well known local performance poet Jemia de Blondeville has raised more than £100 so far for the Art in the Park project from sales of her new poetry book Where Fairies Once Dwelt.

Jemia said: “It’s a well deserving cause and I wanted to help them. I have sold just over 100 copies of the book so far.”

The book is priced £3 and is available from Bookbuster in Queens Road, The Bookeeper in Kings Road, the Twelve Hundred Postcards bar in Queens Road and Art in the Park at the former bowling green in Alexander Park.

Art in the Park is run by Arts on Prescription and opened in 2022. In its first year it delivered multiple family-friendly events reaching over 1,000 residents.

​Art in the Park collaborate with other community groups to develop an exciting and varied art and well-being program that promotes inclusivity, creativity, spending time in nature and getting active.

​Its aim is to create an accessible volunteer-led well-being hub for all to enjoy throughout the year.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Thank you so much to Jemia for her very generous donation.