Local residents pay tribute to former Chichester trampoline park following its closure

Local residents have paid tribute to Air Arena Chichester after the shop announced its closure on Monday, January 23.

In the announcement, The Air Arena team explained that the trampoline park had been forced to close due to the business not being able to renew the lease at its former location at Chichester City Gate Leisure Park and it ‘may be goodbye for now, but hopefully not forever.’

Following the announcement, tributes have poured in for the former trampoline park from residents and former employees alike.

Carina Jodie said: “You guys are the best . I have taken my son since a toddler he has a close bond with all staff and they are amazing . I have watched over the years all the different disability groups use this place also. It’s is a huge loss. I am so upset for the staff . But also the children of Chichester. We love air arena.”

Hannah Airey wrote: “Has been such an honour working at this place! I’ve made so many friendships that are unforgettable! thank you for all the customers who would help to make my days there amazing also!”

Finally, Rebecca Worgan wrote: “Such a shame to hear you're closing. I was always really impressed when we visited with how clean everything was, how attentive the staff were, the food available, and just the whole atmosphere.