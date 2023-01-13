Local sea shanty group CD will help support Hastings Lifeboat

A live recording of a local sea shanty group will help raise vital funds to keep the Hastings lifeboat afloat.

Old Town based independent record label, Conquest Music, have released on CD the original live recording made by the local sea shanty group ‘RX Shantymen’ during one of their now legendary Thursday night performances at the Jenny Lind pub on the High Street.

The recording, which took place on November 15th 2018, captures the unrivalled vocal harmonising of the four original members Tom Kelly, Scott Reid, Mick Bovee and Jon Tigwell, who together, encapsulate the true spirit of sea shanty singing.

In recognition of their talent and dedication the four members have now secured a worldwide publishing deal with Sony/ATV for their own unique arrangements of the seventeen original sea shanties included on this CD.

“Listening to the CD puts you right there in the front bar of the Jenny on that cold, rainy November evening. The sound of merriment, singalong and occasional heckling from Old Town legend, Italian Tony (RIP), makes this CD really something special.” Cliff Evans of Conquest Music.

Included with the CD is a beautiful 8 page glossy booklet with information on the origins of sea shanty singing, the story of Jenny Lind, the incredible tale of the Hastings lifeboat known as ‘The Ghost of Dunkirk’, and two pages of spectacular photos from local photographer John Hayward.

A scannable QR code is also included so donations can be made directly to the RNLI lifeboat charity. A percentage from each CD sold will also go to the RNLI.

CDs can be bought for just £10 from the Jenny Lind pub at 69 High Street or ordered online from the Conquest Music website: www.conquestmusic.co.uk/rx-shantymen

Lyrics for each sea shanty can also be found on the website if you fancy having a singalong.

Conquest Music is based on George Street in the heart of the Old Town who’s current artist roster includes original Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden, the ‘Pioneer of Pub Rock’ Mickey Jupp and original Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di’Anno.