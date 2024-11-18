'Locals need to wind their necks in' - Vinnie Jones says as TV tough guy's farming show returns to TV

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

TV tough guy Vinnie Jones has said Petworth residents need to ‘wind their necks in’ as his latest show returns to Discovery+ today (November 18).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show, Vinnie Jones in the Country, sees the former football hardman swap the pitch for the pasture as he fights to restore 2,000 acres of ‘knackered’ West Sussex farmland just outside Petworth.

It’s now in its second season and, with some promising reviews from the first, hopes are high for The Gentlemen stars’ rural return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his footballing days, Jones was best known for his hard, physically uncompromising style of play, which saw him sent off in just five seconds in a 1992 game against Sheffield United, but if the newly released trailer for In The Country is any indication, it’s errant hikers and ‘encroaching locals’ – rather than FA referees – who’ve got the born-again farmer’s goat.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images.

"The locals need to wind their necks in,” he says.

"For this wildlife to do really well, the locals need to realise that they’ve got to stick to the footpaths. That makes me angry now – not refs.

"It’s private ground. They’ll just come and walk over your ground, it’s nuts.”

But there’s another, brighter side to the documentary, which details Jones’ continuing renovation of once-derelict farmland, countryside sports like clay pigeon shooting, his relationships with his friends and his loved ones, and his growing attachment to the countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even when I was playing football and I was in trouble and stuff, this was always my escape,” he says, as the camera pans over acres of sun-drenched Sussex farmland, lingers on hares running through the undergrowth, and locks eyes with roebucks peering out over the long grass.

Jones’ life on the farm is reflected by his recent work onscreen. His role in Netflix’s The Gentleman saw him play gamekeeper Geoff Seacomb – a role he’s set to reprise for the drama’s second season, but it’s primarily a personal passion.

Following the show’s announcement, he’s shared some of the ways in which farming has helped his mental health: “Since the things that have happened to me personally, mental health always knocks on the door,” he said. “I have thrown myself into the farm.

"If I do not have something in the diary for tomorrow, I start panicking. We have to keep swinging."