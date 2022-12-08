It has been a wonderful, fun and action-packed summer at the Lodge Hill Centre in Waterfield near Pulborough.

After the constraints and restrictions of the past 2 years due to covid, children, young people and families have been able to fully enjoy all that Lodge Hill

offers.

The pandemic created a turbulent time for everyone, especially for children and young people; many of whom have experienced mental health challenges. To be back in the outdoors and enjoying activities with their friends, peers and family members has been wonderful to see and hear. Our grounds have truly burst back into life with the bustle and excitement of pre-covid days.

After a full day of activities for West Sussex Police Cadets

The charity would not have survived those dark days without the generous donations and support throughout the pandemic. Lisa May, the Trust’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to be back to full operation, doing what we do best, helping young people learn about themselves and to realise their full potential through participating in outdoor activities.”