Lodsworth and District Flower Club host annual show

Revd. Canon Derek Welsman with Lynne Todd at the show.

In spite of the difficulty of drought conditions an impressive display of flowers, vegetables, cakes, breads, jams and chutneys were produced for the 61st, annual competition.

A team of Garden Club members provided tea and a selection of delicious cakes for visitor and competitors during the afternoon before the prize giving.

The prizes, which are listed below, were presented by the Revd. Canon Derek Welsman

Pictures from the show.

The full list of awards are as follows:

Peter Hill received the Silver Jubilee Plate.

Maggie Benzimra received the Crosbie Cup.

Peter Hill received the Gordon Cup.

Revd. Canon Derek Welsman with Mary Daubeny at the show.

Roger Comber received the Lady Nathan Trophy.

Jill Halfhide received the Brecknock Cup.

Lynne Todd received the Thorp Trophy.

Libby Driscoll received the George Baldwin Cup.

Pictures from the flower show.

Peter Hill received the RHS Banksian Medal.

Pauline Guppy received the Charles Brooker Cup.

Peter Hill received the Sellar Trophy.