Lodsworth and District Flower Club host annual show

In spite of the difficulty of drought conditions an impressive display of flowers, vegetables, cakes, breads, jams and chutneys were produced for the 61st, annual competition.
A team of Garden Club members provided tea and a selection of delicious cakes for visitor and competitors during the afternoon before the prize giving.
The prizes, which are listed below, were presented by the Revd. Canon Derek Welsman
Most Popular
The full list of awards are as follows:
Peter Hill received the Silver Jubilee Plate.
Maggie Benzimra received the Crosbie Cup.
Peter Hill received the Gordon Cup.
Roger Comber received the Lady Nathan Trophy.
Jill Halfhide received the Brecknock Cup.
Lynne Todd received the Thorp Trophy.
Libby Driscoll received the George Baldwin Cup.
Peter Hill received the RHS Banksian Medal.
Pauline Guppy received the Charles Brooker Cup.
Peter Hill received the Sellar Trophy.