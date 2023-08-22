Lodsworth garden show a hit 'despite difficult growing conditions'
Hosted by Lodsworth and District Garden Club, and taking place on August 12, spokesperson Maggie Benzimra said the show enjoyed a huge number of entries across a wide variety of categories – including the culinary and craft sections: “The tables were festooned with a glorious array of vegetables, fruit and flowers and teas and cakes were served throughout to grateful exhibitors and visitors. It was heartening to see how much can be produced by a relatively small club.”
The list of winners is as follows:
Mary Daubeny won the Silver Jubilee Plate
Penny Tree won the Crosbie Cup
Paul Phillips won the Gordon Cup, the Lady Nathan Trophy and the Bankian Medal
The Brecknock Cup had two winners this year: Ruth Vivian and Mary Daubeny
The Thorp Trophy went to Jo Huffener
Liz Smillie won the George Baldwin Cup
Finally, the Charles Brooker cup went to Pauline Guppy