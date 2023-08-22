BREAKING
Lodsworth garden show a hit 'despite difficult growing conditions'

This year’s Lodsworth Garden Show was a great success, despite harsh growing conditions, organisers have said.
By Connor Gormley
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 11:31 BST
Photo: Revd Canon Derek WelsmanPhoto: Revd Canon Derek Welsman
Photo: Revd Canon Derek Welsman

Hosted by Lodsworth and District Garden Club, and taking place on August 12, spokesperson Maggie Benzimra said the show enjoyed a huge number of entries across a wide variety of categories – including the culinary and craft sections: “The tables were festooned with a glorious array of vegetables, fruit and flowers and teas and cakes were served throughout to grateful exhibitors and visitors. It was heartening to see how much can be produced by a relatively small club.”

The list of winners is as follows:

Mary Daubeny won the Silver Jubilee Plate

Penny Tree won the Crosbie Cup

Paul Phillips won the Gordon Cup, the Lady Nathan Trophy and the Bankian Medal

The Brecknock Cup had two winners this year: Ruth Vivian and Mary Daubeny

The Thorp Trophy went to Jo Huffener

Liz Smillie won the George Baldwin Cup

Finally, the Charles Brooker cup went to Pauline Guppy