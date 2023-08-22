Hosted by Lodsworth and District Garden Club, and taking place on August 12, spokesperson Maggie Benzimra said the show enjoyed a huge number of entries across a wide variety of categories – including the culinary and craft sections: “The tables were festooned with a glorious array of vegetables, fruit and flowers and teas and cakes were served throughout to grateful exhibitors and visitors. It was heartening to see how much can be produced by a relatively small club.”