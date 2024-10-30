London Gatwick has contributed £13,990 to support families in financial hardship through its partnership with charity FreeShop Crawley.

Thanks to funding secured by a London Gatwick colleague, £8,990 was granted from the London Gatwick Foundation Fund and £5,000 from the VINCI UK Foundation.

FreeShop provides essential services to more than 600 people every week, offering food, mental health support, professional services and community engagement - crucial resources that help families rise out of poverty.

Barry Cullen, London Gatwick’s employment and skills lead, nominated FreeShop for the VINCI UK Foundation funding, while the charity also successfully applied for a grant through the London Gatwick Foundation Fund.

Mr Cullen said: “I am proud to work with London Gatwick to support FreeShop in their vital mission to uplift local families.

“Having grown up in an area similar to parts of Crawley, I have witnessed first-hand the challenges faced by families living in poverty.

“I had the opportunity to learn more about FreeShop’s impactful work at a recent event and felt an immediate connection to their cause.

“I firmly believe every family deserves access to the resources to rise out of poverty.”

Laura-Jane Wainwright, CEO and project development manager, FreeShop said: “The support from London Gatwick has been invaluable in helping local families navigate difficult circumstances.

“With this funding, we can cover core costs like rent, storage, accountancy, and venue hire, as well as purchase craft supplies, storage for toys, and essential kitchen items.”

During October half-term, London Gatwick welcomed 13 families who use FreeShop to its STEM centre (Science Technology Engineering and Maths).

London Gatwick colleagues led STEM-related activities for children and engaged with parents about the career opportunities available at the airport.

In December, London Gatwick’s Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) team will volunteer at the FreeShop hub in Bewbush to organise gifts for their Christmas stocking event.

