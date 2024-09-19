London Gatwick proves fastest route to the capital in social media challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new social media challenge has showcased the speed and connectivity of getting from London Gatwick into the heart of the capital.

Teams filmed themselves travelling to a bar near St Paul’s Cathedral by train from four different London airports, in a race to see who had the quickest journey.

The teams all set off at the same time and filmed their journeys to document their progress.

The stunt revealed the fastest train journey was 47 minutes from London Gatwick, using the direct Thameslink service, which was 22 minutes faster than from any of the other starting locations.

Simon Brady, Head of Marketing, London Gatwick said: “The video is a fun way of showcasing the ease and speed of reaching central London from Gatwick, with some healthy competition.

“When you see how connected Gatwick is to London, and how quick the journey can be, we are the obvious choice for passengers in the region and beyond.”