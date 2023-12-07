The London Philharmonic Orchestra is performing to audiences for free in Eastbourne this weekend.

The orchestra will be giving a short festive performance at Langney Shopping Centre on Saturday, December 9 at 2pm.

It will take place at the former Peacocks Store which is the new home of the Huddle – the community library and arts centre

based in the shopping centre.

The London Philharmonic Orchestra is performing to audiences for free in Eastbourne this weekend. Photo: Mark Allan

Paul Beniston, principal trumpet of the London Philharmonic Orchestra said: “We love performing for our Eastbourne audience at The Congress Theatre so we’re really happy to be able to play some festive tunes for the community.