London Philharmonic Orchesta to perform at Eastbourne shopping centre

The London Philharmonic Orchestra is performing to audiences for free in Eastbourne this weekend.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 7th Dec 2023, 11:11 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 11:12 GMT
The orchestra will be giving a short festive performance at Langney Shopping Centre on Saturday, December 9 at 2pm.

It will take place at the former Peacocks Store which is the new home of the Huddle – the community library and arts centre

based in the shopping centre.

The London Philharmonic Orchestra is performing to audiences for free in Eastbourne this weekend. Photo: Mark Allan
Paul Beniston, principal trumpet of the London Philharmonic Orchestra said: “We love performing for our Eastbourne audience at The Congress Theatre so we’re really happy to be able to play some festive tunes for the community.

"It will be great to be in a more informal setting and closer to the audience rather than on the stage!”