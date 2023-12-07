London Philharmonic Orchesta to perform at Eastbourne shopping centre
The London Philharmonic Orchestra is performing to audiences for free in Eastbourne this weekend.
The orchestra will be giving a short festive performance at Langney Shopping Centre on Saturday, December 9 at 2pm.
It will take place at the former Peacocks Store which is the new home of the Huddle – the community library and arts centre
based in the shopping centre.
Paul Beniston, principal trumpet of the London Philharmonic Orchestra said: “We love performing for our Eastbourne audience at The Congress Theatre so we’re really happy to be able to play some festive tunes for the community.
"It will be great to be in a more informal setting and closer to the audience rather than on the stage!”