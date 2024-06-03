London Victoria forced to temporarily close after trespasser found on track - delays of up to 60 minutes expected
Customers were advised to avoid travelling to the area, and to attempt to travel to an alternative London terminal instead.
"Emergency services and Network Rail response teams are on site and working to apprehend the person,” a spokesperson for the railway company said.
“In the meantime, all trains in the area have been brought to a stand, and the power switched off.”
A spokesperson has since confirmed that the trespasser is now safe and away from the railway, and staff are starting to turn the station back on. Trains will be free to leave from and arrive at the station, shortly, but customers should expect delays of up to sixty minutes on all journeys.
2Short notice alterations and cancellations are likely. Services may terminate and start at a different station to normal, have cancelled stops, or will be cancelled completely,” a spokesperson said.
Some services may be diverted to London Bridge where possible, and tickets will be accepted on any of the following routes:
- Southern and Thameslink services via any reasonable route including Thameslink to/from London Bridge, Blackfriars, City Thameslink, Farringdon and St Pancras.
- - London Underground via any reasonable route including between London Terminals.
- - South Western Railway services via any reasonable route including between Clapham Junction and London Waterloo.
Customers already at London Victoria wishing to travel to East Croydon or Gatwick Airport have been advised to take the Underground to Blackfriars or or London Bridge, before using alternative Southern or Thameslink services from there.
