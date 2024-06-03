London Victoria forced to temporarily close after trespasser found on track - delays of up to 60 minutes expected

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Services to and from London Victoria were briefly suspended while authorities chase apprehend a trespasser on the track, Southern Railway has said.

Customers were advised to avoid travelling to the area, and to attempt to travel to an alternative London terminal instead.

"Emergency services and Network Rail response teams are on site and working to apprehend the person,” a spokesperson for the railway company said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In the meantime, all trains in the area have been brought to a stand, and the power switched off.”

Southern Railway news.

A spokesperson has since confirmed that the trespasser is now safe and away from the railway, and staff are starting to turn the station back on. Trains will be free to leave from and arrive at the station, shortly, but customers should expect delays of up to sixty minutes on all journeys.

2Short notice alterations and cancellations are likely. Services may terminate and start at a different station to normal, have cancelled stops, or will be cancelled completely,” a spokesperson said.

Some services may be diverted to London Bridge where possible, and tickets will be accepted on any of the following routes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern and Thameslink services via any reasonable route including Thameslink to/from London Bridge, Blackfriars, City Thameslink, Farringdon and St Pancras.

- London Underground via any reasonable route including between London Terminals.

- South Western Railway services via any reasonable route including between Clapham Junction and London Waterloo.