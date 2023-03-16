4 . George - Paws and Whiskers Sussex

13-year-old George, at Paws and Whiskers Sussex, has been described by his foster carer as 'one of the sweetest, most affectionate dogs I've met'. He is happy to be left alone for a few hours and is getting used to this in foster provided he is left with his favourite item - food! Due to his Colitis, his diet must be strictly managed. Despite his older age, George loves to chase his ball around the house and gets 'zoomies' when he's excited. He has to be muzzled at the vet, but wears one happily, and does not enjoy being picked up but the rescue said he has not nipped or bitten when he is. Photo: Paws and Whiskers Sussex