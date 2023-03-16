These dogs are the loneliest in Sussex as they have struggled to find a loving family – with some spending more than a year in kennels – can you give them a home?
Some dogs are harder than others to rehome – whether it’s because of their age (like George), size (like Wilbur) or the fact that they’re not considered ‘cute enough’.
While the more ‘fashionable’ pooches – such as Cockerpoos and Dachshunds – are often snapped up quick if they make it to an animal rescue, others aren't so lucky.
The crossbreeds often get left behind, and this is often the case for older dogs too, as most people will always opt for a more youthful pup.
Some charities have also spoken about how larger dogs struggle more than others to find a family who will accept them, due to their hard-to-handle size and the associated costs.
A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “The RSPCA has lots of larger dogs across the country who are looking for new homes, but due to their size and associated costs, it can be trickier to rehome bigger dogs.
"Large dogs means more food and sometimes more space, but they also have a huge amount of love to give.”
Each of the dogs below have been at a rescue centre for a considerable amount of time and have had very little interest, or even no interest at all.
For more information about any of these adorable dogs, please contact the animal rescue directly via the links below.
1. Woody - Dogs Trust Shoreham
Woody adores the company of his favourite friends but will never be a 'lap dog'. He will need a multi-carer home to keep up his training and grooming, and would like access to his own area in the house to have his meals and enjoy his favourite things, as he struggles to share. Woody needs to be the only dog in the home and can’t live with people under the ages of 18 or have visitors below this age. His new home needs to be within two hours of the Shoreham rehoming centre so he can have a few trips to his new home before packing his bags for good. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Hank - RSPCA Sussex West Branch
Hank, at RSPCA Sussex West Branch, has heaps of energy for walks, training and play. As a former stray, the charity does not think he has had 'much input' before arriving at the rescue centre, so his new owners will need to be keen to get involved with his training. Hank would be a great companion for active adopters who enjoy the great outdoors. He loves other dogs but needs to learn how to interact politely as tends to forget his size. If you are looking for a friendly, energetic hiking buddy then Hank is for you. Photo: RSPCA
3. Sadie - Clymping Dog Sanctuary
Nine year old Sadie was adopted but, sadly, was returned back to the rescue centre due to a change of circumstances. She has been described as 'very loving with people' and 'perfect in a home environment'. She has a high prey drive, which is typical of her breed, so she cannot live with other animals, and must be walked with a muzzle. She can live with children aged over ten. Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary
4. George - Paws and Whiskers Sussex
13-year-old George, at Paws and Whiskers Sussex, has been described by his foster carer as 'one of the sweetest, most affectionate dogs I've met'. He is happy to be left alone for a few hours and is getting used to this in foster provided he is left with his favourite item - food! Due to his Colitis, his diet must be strictly managed. Despite his older age, George loves to chase his ball around the house and gets 'zoomies' when he's excited. He has to be muzzled at the vet, but wears one happily, and does not enjoy being picked up but the rescue said he has not nipped or bitten when he is. Photo: Paws and Whiskers Sussex