Long-awaited youth space in Billingshurst officially opens

The Depot, as it had been named, reflecting a previous use as a booking office for a coach garage that stood alongside, aims to offer a coffee bar type chill room for kids, alongside other social and educational activities.

The centre in the high street fills a void in youth provision caused when the previous youth wing at The Weald School was closed in 2011 to make way for an extension to the school, and is a partnership between Billingshurst Parish Council and Sussex Clubs for Young People (SYCP).

The council purchased the empty building in the autumn of 2018, and has undertaken renovations, largely met by Section 106 funds released by Horsham District Council.

Billingshurst Parish Council chairman Councillor Paul Berry (right) and chairman of Sussex Clubs for Young People Peter Gooch at the opening of The Depot

Covid-19 and the discovery of asbestos in the building held up the scheme. The upstairs is let to a tenant who pays rent to the Council, and the downstairs is occupied by The Depot, where youngsters can sit and chat and make use of the extensive kitchen facilities.

The opening was held in glorious sunshine with smells from a barbecue to help attract attention.

Parish Council chairman Councillor Paul Berry thanked all those who attended and those who helped the facility come to fruition.

He said: “Firstly, I would like to thank my councillor colleagues for having the foresight to invest in this facility.

"However, councillors have the easy job really and it is the clerk and his team who have to then carry out decisions and there are few things more difficult than purchasing property and dealing with leases etc so thank you to them.

"I would also like to thank Billingshurst Community Partnership and Billingshurst Lions for everything they have done in helping to kit out The Depot.

"The biggest thanks today must go to Sheri and her team for everything they have done and continue to do in setting up the facility and I wish them all well for the future."