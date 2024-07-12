Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Littlehampton car ambulance driver who devoted more than 35 years to the voluntary role has passed away at the age of 88.

Len Holloway, who many called 'Len the Driver', was a big part of the community, known for his huge black Cadillac.

Daughter Tanya Baker said: "My dad devoted 35 years of his life to volunteering for the Littlehampton Car Ambulance Service. He was the biggest ambassador for the town, moving into what was Harley House Hotel in 1975 and being a big part of the community when it was a thriving seaside tourist town.

"He then ran Norvic Windows and Doors and people may remember him driving round in a huge old black Cadillac! Then, losing everything to bankruptcy, he started doing this voluntary work and did it ever since, as he loved driving.

Len Holloway, who many called 'Len the Driver', was a big part of the Littlehampton community, known for his huge black Cadillac

"But his biggest achievement was being the most kind, perfect, devoted dad and grandad and great grandad to us and we will miss him desperately."

Len, who was born in London in 1936, passed away on Thursday, July 11.

Tanya said: He spent a bit of time in the Army and as a singer, then had a career when young as a salesman selling all sorts. After we moved to Harley House Hotel, it thrived with their great accommodation and friendly ways.

It was a huge part of the hoteliers circle and we had a float every year in the carnival in its heyday.

"Moving forward, after he started the driving, he literally spent the next 35 odd years meticulously driving people about for hospital appointments, right up to last August, when he had a fall at home. That was the beginning of the end but he nearly got back home. It was a final chest infection after about seven others that he couldn’t fight off in the end.

"He was an amazing, kind, generous, selfless man who would do anything for anyone and will be sorely missed."

The car ambulance service was set up by Charles King in 1981 and Len took it over in 2013 when Charles' widow, Josephine King, stepped down at the age of 96. Volunteers ferried countless passengers from the town to hospitals and clinics across the south, including Southampton and Portsmouth and up to London.