Look at our 50 favourite South of England Show pictures

A society spokesperson said “The show offers all ages the chance to connect with the countryside and have a great day out, the South of England Show features a non-stop programme of agricultural and equestrian displays, country pursuits, live entertainment, rural crafts and an abundance of food, drink and shopping opportunities.

Featuring a variety of entertainment, including international showjumping, heavy horse displays, scurry racing, equine and livestock judging. The vintage agricultural machinery ring is back with demonstrations and displays, plus a new countryside ring with ferrets, wood chopping and more. Plus, there’s forestry, falconry, fly casting, and many more rural industries and crafts for visitors to experience and enjoy”

Gates open at the Ardingly Showground at 9am on Friday 6th June for this three day spectacular

1 . South of England Show. SEAS SR1. Photo SR South of England Show. SEAS SR1. Photo SR Photo: SR

2 . South of England Show. SEAS SR1. Photo SR South of England Show. SEAS SR1. Photo SR Photo: SR

3 . South of England Show. SEAS SR1. Photo SR South of England Show. SEAS SR1. Photo SR Photo: SR