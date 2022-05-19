Look back at Bognor coronation party

The streets came alive in 1953 to celebrate the Queen’s coronation.

By Charlotte Harding
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 2:36 pm

This picture was taken in Mons Avenue, Bognor Regis.

Stephen Lambert said: “I know there were home-made cakes and home-made lemonade.

"My mum Janet and dad Stanley talked about the families Keywood and Jefferies, but I cannot recall any first names.”

Queen's coronation party in Bognor Regis

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI.

The coronation was delayed to due to the tradition of allowing an appropriate length of time to pass after a monarch dies.

The Platinum Jubilee central weekend takes place from June 2 until 5, with many celebrations planned across the district.

Stephen said on the upcoming celebration: “A platinum jubilee is a once in a lifetime event.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​”

