Willingdon Park Manor is a new 85-bed residential dementia and nursing home in Kings Drive.
Facilities at the new home include nine luxurious suites, forming part of a unique retirement living offering called The Residences.
Those who live at The Residences have access to a premium suite with a kitchenette, and exclusive amenities, such as a celebrations area and terrace, fine dining and concierge services, a cinema, café, hair salon and cocktail bar.
Other features at the home include; a sensory room to support residents living with dementia, an activities room with a baby grand piano, and a winter and summer terrace which will be used for gardening, bird watching and socialising.
Take a look below at pictures from inside the care home.