Looking back and to the future – museum of bygone times gets latest digital technology

Beth Tirvengadum (left), the County Council’s Broadband Project Delivery Manager, who helped the Weald and Downland Living Museum realise its aim to get future-ready, gigabit-capable broadband speeds, with Ilona Harris, the Museum’s Marketing Director, at the Museum in Singleton. Photo courtesy of Karen Bornhoft

The Weald & Downland Living Museum in Singleton has updated its digital infrastructure so visitors can enjoy faster, more seamless broadband speeds.

The attraction was supported by West Sussex County Council in its successful bid to a central Government fund aimed at helping the events industry recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of £25,000 from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has been used to boost the museum’s digital infrastructure, enabling high-quality connectivity for audiences and attendees. The attraction can also now produce stronger bids to secure future international events which have to have a strong digital offer.

Ilona Harris, the Museum’s Marketing Director, said: “The Weald & Downland Living Museum is delighted to have received this Government funding from DCMS, and West Sussex County Council's support was instrumental in bringing the constituent parts of the project together and ensuring the project’s delivery.

“Having access to faster broadband means our visitor experience in our admission, shop and café is faster and more seamless; it also has great potential for us going forward and for our local community.”

Paul Marshall, Leader of West Sussex County Council, said: “I’m delighted our officers have been able to help one of West Sussex’s visitor attraction ‘gems’ get future-ready, gigabit-capable broadband speeds.”